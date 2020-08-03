LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) — A popular Wisconsin Dells attraction has closed until further notice after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Noah's Ark Waterpark announced the closing Saturday on its website. In a statement, Noah's Ark says it has implemented extensive safety protocols since opening this summer.
The water park said it will be working closely with the Sauk County Health Department and other experts on how to move forward, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
"The first and foremost priority of Noah's Ark is the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members," the statement said.
The closing came the same day that a statewide mask mandate ordered by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers took effect.
