Here’s some good news on the COVID-19 front for Sawyer County — no new cases.
Since the second positive cases was identified on April 13, as of Tuesday, April 21, there hasn’t been another positive identified in the county as testing has continued.
“We tested several after the second positive,” said Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons.
COVID-19 tests, said Lyons, are being returned between 48-72 hours and sometimes within 24 hours.
Along with the two positives, there have been 206 negatives.
Lyons points out the number of tests processed represents over 1 percent of the county’s permanent population (17,000) and only six counties have tested at that level.
As the May fishing opener approaches, Lyons is working with local hotels and resorts by getting the message out of social distancing — staying at least six feet from others — and encouraging visitors to use online or curbside pickup for patronizing local business rather than going into the stores.
Lyons said she is also encouraging employers to have employees wear a mask if they are close to the public or other workers.
And she is working with local businesses to prepare for opening up when Gov. Ever’s Safer at Home order expires on May 26.
“We are starting to work with work with businesses so they can open up safely so we don’t have to shut down again,” she said. “Over the next two weeks, we are going to take that time to reach out to make sure they are monitoring for symptoms and having employees stay home if they are sick and calling the curbside screening hotline and ensure they have masks available, so if we do open or if it is available to open early, we are ready to do that.”
Even though over 1 percent of the county has been tested, Lyons was asked if even more testing is needed before it’s safe to open up the county.
“I do believe we have to do a lot of testing and we have to open it,” she said. “Our screening criteria for testing is very minimal. Sawyer is one of six counties that has tested more than 1 percent of its population. We’ve opened it up and we have plenty of testing supplies. If we had bigger numbers, I might go in and test everyone in a nursing home or test all the healthcare workers. I have that ability now. We are going to be monitoring and see if we need to do further testing with small groups of people, whether they are symptomatic or not.”
Screening
Those who develop a fever, cough or shortness of breath should call the Sawyer County COVID-19 Screening Hotline at (715) 934-4518, 7 days a week, from 9a.m.-4 p.m.
An appointment will be scheduled for curbside testing.
