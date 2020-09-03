The Northwoods Humane Society will sponsor its Dining for Dogs and Cats fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Lynn’s Custom Meats at 15695 Highway 63 in Hayward.

Participants will pay $6 for their choice of a brat or hamburger. The meal includes a side dish of potato salad, a cookie and soda.

All proceeds will go to the Northwoods Humane Society. The fundraiser is jointly sponsored by Armstrong Insurance Agency (ALA) and the Ovarian Cancer Symptom Awareness Organization (OCSA).

