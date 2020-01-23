The Northwoods Humane Society, long known for pairing animals with loving “forever” families, will expand those pairing skills Thursday and Friday, Feb. 13-14, at two “Tours of Great Tastes” to be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Out of the Woods Winery on Main Street in Hayward.
Thirteen signature wines, 13 cheeses and 18 different accompaniments, along with baguettes, crackers, tiny tarts and various breads, will be arranged in pairings to create wonderful taste combinations. The accompaniments will include herb-butter poached potatoes, bourbon walnuts, mushroom duxels, smoked salmon, lemon roasted asparagus, spicy tomato chutney, various salamis, curried cashew brittle, green tea chocolate fudge and many more unique dishes. Everyone also will receive a special sweet treat from Lynne Marie’s candies.
“It will be a beautiful way to experience new tastes while helping animals in need and celebrating Valentines Day,” said Deanna Persson, NHS president.
Tickets are $40 per person, and are available at Armstrong Insurance, Art Beat, Northwoods Humane Society Thrift Shop, Out Of The Woods Winery and Redbery Books in Cable. Tickets are limited to 40 people per evening.
For more information, call Shirley Armstrong at (715) 558-3146 or Lori Butala at (715) 558-1484.
