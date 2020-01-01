Hayward area residents are invited to join the Northwoods Humane Society at Fish Tales Pub and Grub on Highway B in Hayward on Saturday afternoons starting Jan. 4, for Bingo to support the humane society’s ongoing operations.

Games begin at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. Bingo cards are $1 and there will be a 50/50 cash raffle. Food will be available from the regular menu at the Pub. 

The NHS also is seeking volunteers to assist with the weekly games; both callers and floor helpers are needed. For more information, call Donna Dreczko at (715) 634-0879.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments