Hayward area residents are invited to join the Northwoods Humane Society at Fish Tales Pub and Grub on Highway B in Hayward on Saturday afternoons starting Jan. 4, for Bingo to support the humane society’s ongoing operations.
Games begin at 4 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. Bingo cards are $1 and there will be a 50/50 cash raffle. Food will be available from the regular menu at the Pub.
The NHS also is seeking volunteers to assist with the weekly games; both callers and floor helpers are needed. For more information, call Donna Dreczko at (715) 634-0879.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.