Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest today through early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland, with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is likely before precipitation changes to snow through daybreak Thursday. Snow will be heavy at times during the day Thursday, which will make travel difficult. The system departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake- effect snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday. Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the week through the weekend. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Sawyer, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&