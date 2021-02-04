During the month of February, when everyone needs a little love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Northwoods Humane Society (NHS) is asking the community to extend that love to the four-legged friends in the community by participating in “Love For Paws,” a Valentine Food Drive for the Animals from Feb. 5 to Feb. 19.
“In the past year, NHS has successfully processed 678 adoptions of cats and dogs,” said NHS President Deanna Persson, “and with that many animals there is always a need for a supply for dry and canned cat and dog food.”
She noted NHS board members Shirley Armstrong and Vallie Szymanski suggested the Valentine Food Drive for the Animals, which will run for two weeks from Friday, Feb. 5, through Friday, Feb. 19.
During those dates dry and canned cat and dog food can be dropped off at Armstrong Insurance Agency, Marketplace Foods, Hayward Feed and Seed and the Northwoods Humane Society, according to the following location schedule:
• Armstrong Insurance Agency, 10045 Hwy. 27, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Marketplace Foods, 10514 Main St., make in-store purchase then drop off at the Store Donation Center, daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Hayward Feed and Seed, 15944 Hwy. 63 South, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
• Northwoods Humane Society, 10812 N O’Brien Road, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday (can be left outside the front door).
For those who do not have time to purchase the cat and dog food, monetary donations are always welcome by visiting northwoodshumanesociety.org/donations.html or sending a donation to NHS at P.O. Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843
For more information, call the shelter at (715) 634-5394 or the Armstrong Insurance Agency at (715) 934-4459.
NHS is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide a sheltered environment for unwanted animals. NHS works to find appropriate homes for animals, provide medical care as needed and to socialize and train to increase their success in a home situation. The shelter is located on 85 acres of grounds that includes walking trails, an outdoor pavilion and the “Bark Park,” a large outdoor dog park open to the community and a dog park for small pooches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.