Do you have shoes that you no longer wear? If the answer is yes, area residents can help the Northwoods Humane Society raise money for animals that need extensive medical care by donating shoes to raise funds to treat animals at the society’s shelter.
“Our shelter is committed to meeting the needs of animals that come to us,” said NHS President Deanna Persson. “A few come to us in excellent shape and with all the required medical care and vaccinations. Others come to us in such poor shape that we sometimes aren’t sure if they will make it.”
Funds raised from the shoe drive will be directed toward covering the expenses of medical care for animals in crisis. Those who would like to help may bring in their gently used pairs of shoes, boots, sports shoes, adult shoes or children’s shoes. They can be fancy shoes or the good old work shoes (but no ski boots). The shoes may be taken to the NHS Shelter on Highway 77 or to the NHS Thrift Shop on Third Street in Hayward.
NHS volunteers will bag the shoes in sacks of 25 pairs and on Nov. 1 when the shoe drive ends, a truck will pick up the bags. NHS receives a check from funds2.org based on the amount collected. The goal is to collect 100 bags of shoes with 25 pairs in each, which would raise $1,250 for emergency medical care.
The drive is coordinated by funds2orgs, which in turn takes the shoes to countries in need or recycles them for other purposes. As the shoes come in to NHS, those that are new or unique may go on sale in the NHS Thrift Shop, where they can generate more money for the shelter.
Anyone who is aware of businesses, organizations or churches that may want to designate a couple of days or a week for their employees or members to bring in shoes for the drive may call Gil Zych at (715) 462-3617. NHS volunteers will be happy to pick the shoes up.
The drive runs through Oct. 31. For more information, call Persson at (715) 634-4543.
