While the state of Wisconsin is raising concerns because of its upward trend in positive COVID-19 cases, Sawyer County is bucking the statewide trend as its COVID case numbers continue to decline weekly.
On Tuesday morning, Sept. 22, Julie McCallum, Sawyer County public health nurse, said the county had reported 11 additional positive cases in the past week, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 196 positives. Most importantly, McCallum said, the seven-day average for the county is declining.
She said the downward trend is good, but what is concerning is the statewide situation for anyone traveling around the state.
“We are interconnected,” she said. “There are people who travel out of the county and so it is important to just be mindful; it’s a prudent thing to do. Overall, we are trending down locally, but we have seen ebbs and flows. In August we saw pretty significant increases here, and in comparison to the state we were higher than the state.”
Since Aug. 15, the county has added 60 new positive cases and 25% have been those have been in the 60 to 69 age group.
Statewide, most new cases are in the 18 to 24 age group.
So far, 180 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in Sawyer County and 15 are still considered active. Eight have been hospitalized and one person has died.
Contract tracers are monitoring 95 persons, and another 4,390 persons have tested negative, including some who have tested negative more than once.
On Sept. 18 the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidance encouraging testing for asymptomatic persons. This came after there had been some confusion as to whether the agency encouraged testing only those with symptoms.
Since June, McCallum said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has been encouraging testing of those with symptoms as well as those without, the asymptomatic, who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.
“Wisconsin DHS has not changed its recommendation on who should be tested,” McCallum said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced he is extending the statewide mask mandate until Nov. 21, in part because of soaring coronavirus cases across Wisconsin, particularly on college campuses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.