New Birkie Trail bridge over Hwy. 77

The Becker Law Link pedestrian bridge was lifted into place by a crane over State Hwy. 77 two miles east of Hayward Wednesday, Oct. 28.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Becker Law Link, the final component in the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation’s Phase 2 Capital Campaign, was installed over State Highway 77 two miles east of Hayward, Wednesdaymorning, October 28. 

The Becker Law Link pedestrian bridge will connect the Birkie Trail on the north and south sides of State Hwy. 77, and will safely transport skiers, runner, bikers, and hikers, over the highway on event days and all days.

The bridge is 19 feet high, 12 feet 6 inches wide, 136 feet long and weighs 67,000 pounds (33.5 tons). It was constructed of Corten steel in Spooner.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments