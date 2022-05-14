...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Low relative humidity and breezy winds will lead to near critical
fire weather conditions today. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph
with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for this
afternoon/evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30
percent are also expected. Together, these conditions could lead
to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire
danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
American robins, like most members of the thrush family, make cup-shaped nests that often include mud.
The hemlock forest was cool and dim as afternoon faded to evening. I hiked quickly, but with eyes and ears open, hoping to catch a whiff of spring. A flutter of movement caught my eye. Pausing, then creeping forward to see around a trunk, I was rewarded by a glimpse of the plump brown body and rusty tail of a hermit thrush. Silently, it made a series of short flights into the balsam thicket and vanished.
I smiled at the discovery that this early spring migrator had returned. And then, I listened even more carefully, hoping to hear the bird’s delicate, flute-like song filter through the trees as I have on so many gray-lit walks. “Whyyyy don’t you come to me, to me?” sings the lovelorn bird as the air begins to shimmer with magic. “Such soft and solemn and perfect music doesn’t last for more than a few moments,” wrote Mary Oliver.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on which political party they believe will be energized if the US Supreme Court reverses the landmark abortion decision Roe vs. Wade that made abortion a right in all states.
