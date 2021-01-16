Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW RESULTING IN ICY CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... Freezing drizzle and flurries are moving across the area this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle is expected to continue through the morning hours, but also slowly diminish from west to east. Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways and other elevated surfaces with a thin layer of ice that may be difficult to detect. Please use extreme caution...especially on bridges... overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.