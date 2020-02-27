Woodland Community Radio WOJB-FM welcomes seven-time Native American Music Award winner Keith Secola in concert Thursday, March 12, at The Sawmill Saloon-Mooselips Java Joint’s Freight Station Theater. Showtime is 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and are available at www.WOJB.org or can be reserved by calling (715) 634-2100. Tickets reserved by phone will be held at the gate until showtime. All tickets at the gate are cash or check only. Checks should be made out to WOJB.
An icon and ambassador of Native music, Keith Secola is one of the most influential artists in the field today. Rising from the grassroots of North America, he is a songwriter of the people. Critics have dubbed him as the Native versions of both Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen.
“NDN Kars” (Indian Cars), his most popular song, is considered the contemporary Native American anthem, achieving legendary status and earning him a well-deserved cult following. It has been the No. 1 requested song on tribal radio since 1992. In 2011, he joined the ranks of Jimmy Hendrix, Hank Williams, Crystal Gale and Richie Valens when he was inducted into the Native Music Hall of Fame.
Born in 1957 in Cook, Minnesota, Secola is affiliated with the Anishinaabe tribe. He graduated from Mesabi Community College with a degree in public service in 1979, and completed a bachelor’s degree in American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota in 1982. He is married and has two children.
Secola is an accomplished artist, garnering awards and accolades as a musician, singer, songwriter, composer and producer. He is highly skilled with the guitar, flute, mandolin, banjo, harmonica and piano.
A seven-time Native American Music Award winner, Secola has earned NAMMYs not only for his music, but also his abilities as a producer, to include The Best Linguistic Recording for producing Anishinabemoin (2007).
For more information, visit www.Secola.com.
