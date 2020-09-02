COVID-19 testing

The Wisconsin National Guard is assisting Sawyer County by providing free drive up testing for persons with COVID-19-like symptoms from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Avenue, in Hayward.

To expedite testing, people are asked to pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

People who are 5 years of age and older and who are currently ill with the following symptoms are eligible for nasal swab testing: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills with or without shaking, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, nausea, headache.

The is a test to determine if the person tested currently has COVID-19. Testing is free and is available only to Wisconsin residents, including residents of other Wisconsin counties. The goal is to test 200 people throughout the day.

This is a joint effort between Sawyer County Emergency Management, Public Health, Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard.

For COVID-19 updates, check the Sawyer County website at www.sawyercountygov.org.

 

