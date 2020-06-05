On Friday June 5, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest opened picnic areas and beaches across most of the Forest as well as developed dispersed campsites. In addition, restrooms and garbage receptacles will be available and fees will be charged at sites that are open and have full services. Please note that some developed dispersed campsites in the Lakewood-Laona Ranger District remain closed due the July 2019 blowdown.
The Forest has two sites operated through a concessionaire permit that will also be opening. The Two Lakes Campground will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis starting today and resume reservations on Sunday, June 7. Group campsites at this facility will remain closed. The Lost Lake Cabins will open, and reservations will be honored. Visitors are encouraged to check their reservations and/or contact the concessionaire with questions.
In addition, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is lifting the campfire ban in Langlade and Oconto counties following recent rain events and current conditions. The Forest will continue to monitor the fire danger in the July 2019 blowdown area and reassess restrictions as necessary.
“While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these recreation areas, there may be limited services or spaces available” says Paul Strong, Forest Supervisor on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”
The Forest Supervisor’s order limiting the size of groups of 10 people or less per group across the entire Forest remains in place until further notice. In alignment with this, recreation event special use permits, large gatherings and the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center and Forest Lodge will remain closed.
The Forest plans to gradually open campgrounds across the Forest in the coming weeks as we work through preparing sites for opening, staffing capacity and ensuring the safety of our employees, volunteers and visitors.
Decisions to reopen sites hinge on health and safety considerations, as reflected in the Center for Disease Control and state and local guidance.
Reservations at campgrounds with reservable sites have been cancelled through June 14. If circumstances change regarding the reopening of campgrounds prior to June 14, reservable sites may be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Responsible recreation will help expand access to facilities, services and other opportunities. Certain services may still be unavailable, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly and to remain flexible. The Forest will be working to install swim lines and buoys at beaches, visitors are reminded to swim at their own risk and always wear a life jacket.
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information on openings, visit the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/CNNF.
