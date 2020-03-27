Nathan Hecker

Nathan P. Hecker, 56, of Stone Lake, passed away on Monday, March 23.
Nathan Philip Hecker was born April 1, 1963, in California, the son of David and Nellie Johanna (Sander) Hecker. In his youth his parents traveled to Guatemala where Nathan was raised until the age of nine. His family returned to California and traveled the country with his father preaching and Nathan and other family members providing music. The family was so blessed with musical talent that they recorded an album of gospel music. When Nathan was 17, he moved with his parents to Minnesota where they purchased land and built log homes. On August 17, 1985, Nathan was joined in marriage to Renee Lynn Hanson in Duluth, Minnesota. Together, Nathan and Renee lived on the family property in Minnesota until 1989 when they moved to Hayward. Nathan worked as a logger and in 1992 began his own logging business. He ran two logging crews which included four of his sons until his passing. Nathan enjoyed vegetable gardening, deep conversations, and playing the guitar and singing. He was a very noble and genuine person who loved his family dearly.
Nathan is survived by his wife and soul mate, Renee; 12 children, Noah (Abby) of Rice Lake, Ivory of Houston, Texas, Clay of Conroe, Texas, Grace of River Falls, Wisconsin, Isaac, Glory, Eve, Liberty, Boone, Leif, Sterling and Valor, all of Stone Lake; three grandchildren, Jubilee, Ace and Evangeline; his father who raised him, David Hecker; his biological father, Wayne Brown; siblings, Joanna (Brad) Hawthorne, Susie (Mark) Fenstad, Rachel Sherman, David Hecker Jr., Debbie (Mark) Russell, Beckie (Steve) Fruh, Danny (Danielle) Hecker, Angie Parks, Jimmy (Rhea) Hecker and Misty Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Johanna Hecker; and one daughter, Ruth Hecker.
A private graveside service will be held for Nathan at the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward. A public memorial will be held for Nathan at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
