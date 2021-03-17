A memorial service for Nathan Hecker will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Hayward Wesleyan Church.

Renee Hecker and her children warmly invite the community to join them in the celebration of the life of their beloved husband and father.

To plant a tree in memory of Nathan Hecker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

