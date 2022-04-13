Nathan A. Shrock

Nathan A. Shrock, 91, of Yarnell, Wisconsin, died on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Nathan was born to Lloyd and Ella (Zellman) Shrock on Sept. 24, 1930. Nathan served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Thereafter he worked on the North Shore and in Duluth, until he settled back home in Yarnell, where he farmed, logged and worked with a local plumber. He was united in marriage to Nancy Block of Couderay, and they were blessed with two children.

