Nathalie Hageman

Nathalie M. Hageman, 95, of Albany, Wisconsin, and formerly of Hayward, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at SSM Health Monroe Hospital in Monroe, Wisconsin.
Nathalie May was born Aug. 13, 1926, in Stone Lake at the family log cabin at the north end of Big Stone Lake. She was joined in marriage to Arthur Leroy Hageman on Jan. 20, 1945, in Hayward. Together they operated a dairy farm on Highway 77 near Hayward. While operating the farm, Nathalie also worked at Tremblay’s Sweet Shop. Nathalie was a member of First Lutheran Church in Hayward.
Nathalie is survived by two children, Sally K. Seavert of Evansville, Wisconsin, and Russell Hageman of Albany; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur; a son, Teddy Hageman; two brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held for Nathalie at the Hayward Funeral Home at a later time and date to be announced.
Online condolences may be shared with Nathalie’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
