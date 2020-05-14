May 2, 2020
Shayla and Lucas Shepard, Hayward, announce the birth of their daughter, Natalie Quinn Shepard. Natalie was born at 7:03 a.m. May 2 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She was 7 pounds 1 ounce at birth, and 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Patrick and Carol Bornholdt, and Steve and Carrie Shepard.
