Nancy Caroline Hodsdon, 86, of Bradenton, Florida, and formerly of Hayward and Superior, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, after a long, courageous struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Nancy was born on Jan. 3, 1934, and graduated from East High School in Superior in 1952 and Abbott-Northwestern School of Nursing in 1955. Nancy was united in marriage to Donald Tracy Hodsdon on June 1, 1956. They settled in Hayward in 1961. Nancy was a registered nurse and held a variety of nursing jobs until she settled into Public Health Nursing in 1969. Nancy became director of nursing for Sawyer County from 1973 to 1979. She moved back to Superior that year and assumed the role of director of nursing for the Douglas County Health Department until her retirement in 1997. Nancy had a lifelong passion for animal welfare, the environment and was a voracious reader. Nancy was always true to herself and to all those she encountered. She was a very curious, compassionate, intelligent woman who will never be forgotten by her family, friends and the hundreds of others that found themselves on the receiving end of her ultimate kindness and generosity.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Carl and Margaret Nelson; siblings, Andy Nelson (Elise), Bud Nelson (Joan), Beverly Miller (Dick) and Peggy Piper.
Nancy is survived by sons, Kyle Hodsdon (Nita) and Tracy Hodsdon (Connie); four grandchildren, Gene Hodsdon (Gina), Rachael Steckel (Tim), Maria Stephens (Ryan) and David Reed (Tara); five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is being planned in Superior for the summer of 2021.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior and Covell Funeral Home in Bradenton are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.