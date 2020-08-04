(Updated story)
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek has released the names of two Milwaukee residents who were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 27-77 two miles west of Hayward on July 29.
Two males from Milwaukee were killed and three other people were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 27-77 at the intersection with County Highway T two miles west of Hayward at 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday, Aug. 4, that the persons killed were Ezekiel E. Acevedo, 24, and a 10-year-old boy, both of Milwaukee. They were rear-seat passengers in the Honda CRV that was involved in the crash.
Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies, Sawyer County EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Town and City of Hayward fire departments responded to the scene of the crash. Hwy. 27-77 was closed to traffic for several hours and traffic was detoured for several hours during the investigation.
Sheriff Mrotek said the preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Honda CRV driven by Liset Ibarra, 36, of Milwaukee was eastbound on Highway 27-77 and was left of the center line when it collided head-on with a westbound 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Debra Ann Cox, 56, of Hayward.
Liset Ibarra was airlifted from the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital to a Duluth hospital for medical treatment and is currently in stable condition, Mrotek said. The front seat passenger, Johanna Ibarra, 18, of Milwaukee also was airlifted for medical treatment. Her current medical status is unknown, Mrotek said.
Cox was transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital for medical treatment and later released.
The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sawyer County coroner’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.