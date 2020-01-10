Northland Area Builders Association (NABA) will host its 10th annual Ice Fishing Event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, on Nelson Lake, headquartered at Nelson Lake boat launch parking lot on Gerlach Road.
There will be food, refreshments and fun for the whole family.
The entry fee is $10 for adults and $5 for youths 14 and younger. A portion of the proceeds from the non-profit event goes to the Nelson Lake Association fish sticks programs and other local non-profits.
There will be cash and raffle prizes. Participants will receive one raffle ticket for each non-perishable food donation. The grand prizes (tickets $10) is an ice fishing package that includes an Eskimo Quickfish 3-person tent, Ion X 8-inch electric ice auger, and Vexilar FLX-IZ Ice Pro underwater viewing system.
The first 40 kids receive a tip-up and one lucky young angler 9 to 14 years old will win a fish locator donated by SCOPE (Sawyer County Outdoor Projects and Education). For more information, call (715) 296-7881.
