My Faith Votes, a non-profit organization founded in 2015 by Sealy Yates to encourage millions of Christians to vote and stand for biblical values, is encouraging people to register to vote.

My Faith Votes was created to provide relevant voting information for elections in America and to equip Christians to act upon their faith. 

To become involved in local efforts to get out the Christian vote, contact Joey Falch at (715) 462-4055.

