My Faith Votes, a non-profit organization founded in 2015 by Sealy Yates to encourage millions of Christians to vote and stand for biblical values, is encouraging people to register to vote.
My Faith Votes was created to provide relevant voting information for elections in America and to equip Christians to act upon their faith.
To become involved in local efforts to get out the Christian vote, contact Joey Falch at (715) 462-4055.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.