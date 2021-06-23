Five young women are running for queen for the 71st annual Musky Festival in Hayward.
Callie Asp, Carly Grant, Olivia Neas, Alivia Poppe and Brenna Taylor are part of this year’s Musky Festival Queen’s Scholarship Program, which recognizes and honors young women in the Hayward area who exhibit honesty, good character, intellect, volunteerism and leadership as they serve as role models for other young people with similar goals to continue their education and brighten their futures.
To be eligible, the girls must be entering their sophomore, junior or senior year at a Hayward area school for the 2021-22 academic year.
Candidates participate in Judges’ Luncheon on Thursday, June 24, at Hatchery Creek Park. The crowning ceremony will be held on the Main Stage in downtown Hayward at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. The candidates will also be volunteering at the Sawyer County Dairy Breakfast, as well as throughout Musky Fest weekend. They also participate in multiple parades, volunteer at local events and assist with various community activities throughout the year.
The Mini and Junior Musky Queens will take the Main Stage on Friday, June 25, at noon, where the queen candidates will help with crowning a Mini and Junior Queen.
Callie Asp
Callie, 16, has been Student of the Month, on the honor roll and has taken high honor classes. She is involved in soccer, hockey, cross-country, trap shooting, art and Spanish clubs and the Student Council. Asp volunteers at the local food shelf, Ruby’s Pantry, roadside cleanups and Sawyer County Outdoor Projects and Education (SCOPE).
She works at The Boulevard and Outdoor Ventures. Her hobbies include camping, water sports, hunting, reading, cooking and skating. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for nursing.
“As a sophomore in high school, I want to help as many younger kids as I can to speak out because their voices deserve to be heard,” Asp said. “I find the Musky pageant just one more step to being involved in the community and getting to know more people.”
Carly Grant
Carly, 16, has been nominated for Student of the Month. She is involved in the Spanish Club. Outside of school, she volunteers at church and in the school district while working at Backroads Coffee and Tea.
Her hobbies include spending time at the lake, jet skiing and going on adventures. She plans to go to college and earn a degree in the medical field.
“I wanted to do the Musky Queen program because I think it’s a great opportunity to meet new people and be part of our community,” Grant said. “If I was chosen to be Musky Queen, I would like to be a good role model and leader.”
Olivia Neas
Olivia, 17, has been on the honor roll and was involved in the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) Honor Choir in 2020. She is a part of the National Honor Society and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), and takes vocal lessons. She participated in Character Education in 2019 and 2020 and is in the Banner Choir.
Outside of school, Neas works at Aspen Acres Assisted Living while volunteering at the Hayward Sports Center, Salvation Army and Lumberjack World Championships. Her hobbies include gardening, hiking, figure skating and playing the saxophone and clarinet. She would like to attend college and receive a degree in the medical field.
“I have a strong sense of leadership and am passionate about volunteerism,” Neas said. “If I am chosen as queen, I hope to encourage others to fall in love with helping those around them and their community.”
Alivia Poppe
Alivia, 15, has been Student of the Month and was first runner-up for Artist of the Month. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, logrolling and the boom run.
Poppe volunteers with the Veteran’s Center Memorial, holiday bell ringing for the Salvation Army, the Hayward Community Food Shelf with Element Church’s youth group and at Northern Lights School. She is a logrolling instructor at Camp Namekagon.
Poppe’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, golfing, shooting bow and arrow, camping, cooking and anything outdoors. She plans to attend college and would like to play college volleyball.
“I really would love to be a great role model as queen and I also want to be the best representative I can for Hayward,” Poppe said. “I would love to be the next queen because I remember going to Musky Fest and seeing the girls and I wanted to be just like them.”
Brenna Taylor
Brenna, 17, has been nominated for Student of the Month and has taken many honors classes. She participates in volleyball and the Spanish Club.
Outside of school, Taylor volunteers with the Hayward Wesleyan Church and for prom. Her hobbies include fishing, being on the lake and any outdoor activity.
Taylor plans to attend college at UW-Superior for nursing.
“I’m very kind, dependable, wholesome and outgoing,” she said. “If I’m chosen as queen, I hope to be a good influence on children and have fun. I’d like to become the next Musky Festival queen because it’s a very good opportunity to get out and meet new people.”
Scholarships include $200 for princesses, $600 for second runner-up, $800 for first runner-up and $1,200 for the crowned Musky Festival Queen. All participants receive a scholarship, as well as gifts from local businesses.
The candidates are selling Musky Fest buttons now through Musky Fest weekend to help earn money for the scholarship fund and to encourage engagement within the community.
The 2021 Musky Festival Queen’s Scholarship Program is presented by Hayward Dairy Queen. Supporting sponsors include Bonnie’s Florist, Coop’s Pizza, Hayward Fitness Fanatics, James Netz Photography, Lynn’s Custom Meats, Ten&Ty Designs and Titus Salon.
