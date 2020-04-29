The Lake Chippewa Flowage Resort Association has teamed up with the Professional Musky Tournament Trail to host the 2020 PMTT Ranger Boats World Championships on the Chippewa Flowage Sept, 25-27, with headquarters at Treeland Resorts.
The championships will culminate a series of qualifying musky fishing tournaments this summer: Cave Run Lake, Kentucky; Eagle River Chain, Wisconsin, June 27-28; and Spirit–Okoboji Lake Chain in northwest Iowa, Aug. 29-30.
The PMTT qualifier at Cave Run Lake was scheduled for April 18-19, but has been postponed due to the restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has made it difficult for many anglers to attend. The PMTT stated, “We will not make a final decision until the current situation starts to get better and we could properly evaluate all of the options.”
The new format for the Sept. 25-27 championship will be a three-day format. Any team that qualifies for the championship and competes, must catch and register at least one musky during the first two days of the championship to continue on to the third and final day. All points will carry over and the three-day point total will determine the winner.
