Muriel T. Kagigebi, 80, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Water’s Edge Care Center in Hayward.
Muriel Thamer Corbine was born May 24, 1940, in Cass Lake, Minnesota, the daughter of Angeline Butler and Jack Bearheart. She was raised by William and Joseph Grover in the Whitefish Community and graduated from Hayward High School. In 1958 Muriel ran for Musky Queen and was runner up. When she was young, she enjoyed bowling, playing volleyball and dancing. In 1959 Muriel was united in marriage to John Kagigebi in Hayward. They moved to Minnesota, where she worked at Honeywell and later got a job at Control Data in Bloomington. They moved back to the LCO Reservation in the early 1980s. Muriel loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, John Kagigebi; daughter, Rosalie Gokee; daughter-in-law, Christine Kagigebi; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Creed and Betty Jane Martin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine Grover, Angeline Butler and Jack Bearheart; husband, John; son, Doug; sisters, Betty Mae LaBatte and Eula Ford; brother, Laverne “Sonny” Grover; grandson, William Thunder; and great-grandson, Donald “Tre” Bildeau.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center in Lac Courte Oreilles, with Skip Churchill officiating. Burial was in the Kagigebi Family Cemetery. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Big Drum Ceremonial Center.
