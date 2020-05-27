Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH MN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 930 AM CDT THURSDAY. * AT 924 PM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING FOR AREAS ALONG THE MOSQUITO BROOK FLOWAGE AREA DUE TO A LOCAL DAM FAILURE. SOME ROADS CONTINUE TO BE OVERRUN BY FLOOD WATER, INCLUDING PORKYS ROAD AND MOSQUITO BROOK ROAD. SOME OF THESE FLOOD WATERS WILL LEAD TO SMALL RISES IN WATER LEVEL DOWNSTREAM TOWARDS HAYWARD LAKE AND TO THE SOUTHWEST ALONG THE NAMEKAGON RIVER TOWARDS TREGO. * FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&