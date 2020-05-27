A flash flood which originated from a compromised private dam on the 250-acre Mosquito Brook Flowage closed two town roads and stranded several home owners on Porky’s Road near the KOA Campground in the Town of Lenroot Wednesday and Thursday, May 27-28.
The Mosquito Brook flood was first reported at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. The creek became a raging river which flooded over Mosquito Brook Road about two feet deep at its culvert crossing, one-half mile south of the Birkebeiner Trail. The flood covered more than 100 yards of the road.
The flood also rushed across Porky’s Road at its culvert crossing about two miles downstream from Mosquito Brook Road, stranding home owners on the dead end road. The flood was more than 100 yards wide and two feet deep. The residents were notified of the flood. Other than Porky's Road, the only access to the residences is by a foot trail to the south.
Roads were damaged by the flood. Initially it did not appear that any buildings were damaged.
The creek also crosses the Birkebeiner Trail underneath a bridge less than a mile south of Mosquito Brook Road. The damage there is unknown.
Mosquito Brook Road and Porky’s Road continue to be closed to traffic Thursday morning. Barriers were set up by the Town of Lenroot.
Mosquito Brook flows into the Namekagon River about one-quarter mile south of Phipps Road.
ATV Trail 31 between Hwy 77 and Mosquito Brook Road is temporarily closed pending inspection on the bridge over Mosquito Brook.
Sawyer County Emergency Management reported that some of the flood waters will lead to small rises in water level downstream towards Hayward Lake and to the southwest along the Namekagon River towards Trego.
Flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Sawyer County.
The night prior to the flood, the Hayward area received nearly three inches of rain.
