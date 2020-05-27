A flash flood which originated from a compromised private dam on the Mosquito Brook Flowage closed two town roads and stranded about eight home owners on Porky’s Road near the KOA Campground in the Town of Lenroot Wednesday, May 27.
The Mosquito Brook flood was first reported at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. The creek became a raging river which flooded over Mosquito Brook Road two or more feet deep at its culvert crossing, about one-half mile south of the Birkebeiner Trail. The flood covered more than 100 yards of the road.
The flood also rushed across Porky’s Road at its culvert crossing about two miles downstream from Mosquito Brook Road, stranding home owners on the dead end road. The flood was more than 100 yards wide and two feet deep. The residents were notified of the flood.
The roads were damaged by the flood. Initially it did not appear that any buildings were damaged.
The creek also crosses the Birkebeiner Trail underneath a bridge less than a mile south of Mosquito Brook Road. The damage there is unknown.
Mosquito Brook Road and Porky’s Road continue to be closed to traffic this evening and emergency services are on scene. Barriers were set up by the Town of Lenroot. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office stated the upstream Mosquito Brook Flowage is compromised and residents on Porky’s Road may become land-locked. Flooding is expected to continue through the night.
DNR conservation wardens noted that there is a privately-owned dam on the Mosquito Brook Flowage about two miles north of Mosquito Brook Road.
At 6:20 p.m., county emergency management reported a dam failure along the Mosquito Brook flowage. Water has overrun Porky’s Road and areas downstream towards the Mosquito Brook Springs and Mosquito Brook Road. This has already impacted residential areas downstream.
Mosquito Brook flows into the Namekagon River about one-quarter mile south of Phipps Road.
The night prior to the flood, the Hayward area received nearly three inches of rain.
