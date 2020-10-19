July 15, 2020 — October 9, 2020
Morgan V. Sharlow, age 2 months, of Lac du Flambeau died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Morgan Victoria Sharlow was born July 15, 2020, in Hayward, the daughter of Ernest Sharlow Sr. and Raven Quagon.
She is survived by her parents, Ernest Sr. and Raven; brothers, Ameesio Sharlow, Ernest Sharlow Jr., Andrew Sharlow, Delano Sharlow and Sandor Sharlow; sisters, Margie Sharlow, Raquel Sharlow and Logan Quagon; and grandparents, Rodney “Dunc” Quagon, Holly Brownrigg and Joseph “Joe Post” Grover.
Morgan was preceded in death by her grandmother, Victoria Potack.
Tribal Funeral Rites were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at New Post Community Center with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzalez officiating. Burial was in New Post Cemetery.
Honorary casket bearers were Allie Sharlow, Logan Quagon, Margie Sharlow, Pamelia Sharlow and Raquel Sharlow.
Casket bearers were Bradley Gokey, Nenaangebi Gokey, Ameesio Sharlow, Andrew Sharlow, Delano Sharlow and Ernest Sharlow Jr.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
