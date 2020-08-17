COVID-19
Monday morning, Aug. 17, the Sawyer County Health Department is reporting 115 COVID-19 positives for the county, or 18 more cases than reported just two days before on Friday, Aug. 14 when 97 positives were recorded.

The county appears to be on track for another week of exponential growth of COVID-19 positive cases, nearly doubling or tripling the number of new positive cases from the week before:

• Seven new cases between July 23-28.

• 18 new cases between July 29-Aug. 4.

• 34 new cases between Aug. 5-11.

• 37 new cases between Aug. 12-17 (with less than a full week of reporting).

Of the 115 reported positives, 46 have recovered and only three have been hospitalized.

There have also been 3,379 persons/cases who have tested negative. Some have tested more than once but are only counted as one person/case for reporting.

