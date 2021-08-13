A man who was reported missing at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, was found floating deceased the next dat on a small lake six miles north of Couderay following a search by Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police.
LCO Police Chief Timothy DeBrot reported Friday morning, Aug. 13, that the police department was notified Wednesday evening of a possible missing person. Officers received information that the missing man was possibly camping on an area lake.
Shortly after daylight Thursday morning, LCO tribal police and LCO tribal conservation officers searched three lakes in the Gurno Lake Road and Hwy. NN areas with no success.
Information received later indicated the missing person’s camp site was on Pike Lake located near the intersection of Hwy. CC and N, which is the location of the former Al Capone’s Hide Out lodge.
At approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, officers located the missing canoe reportedly used by the man and shortly afterwards located a body floating nearby.
Names are not being released at this time pending positive identification and family notification, DeBrot said.
The case is under investigation by the LCO Tribal Police Department.
