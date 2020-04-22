The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing children on the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation: a 12 year old girl and 9 year old boy.
The kids were last seen on Froemel Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Froemel Road is located between Highway K and Round Lake School Road, approximately four miles south of the Sevenwinds Casino and one mile north of the LCO Country Store.
The girl is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, wearing a black and grey hoodie and black sweat pants. The boy is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds and was wearing a black sweatshirt and compression leggings.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s department at 715-634-5213.
