Update at 10 p.m.: The children have been found safe

Sheriff's department alert issued earlier this evening:

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing children on the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation: a 12 year old girl and 9 year old boy.

The kids were last seen on Froemel Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. Froemel Road is located between Highway K and Round Lake School Road, approximately four miles south of the Sevenwinds Casino and one mile north of the LCO Country Store.

The girl is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, wearing a black and grey hoodie and black sweat pants. The boy is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 85 pounds and was wearing a black sweatshirt and compression leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s department at 715-634-5213.

