Minnie A. Alm, 97, of Winter passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Ladysmith Care and Rehabilitation.
Minnie Angeline was born April 19, 1924, in Arpin, Wisconsin, the daughter of Henry and Angeline (Mumnik) Miller. She was raised and attended school in Park Falls. On March 14, 1942, Minnie was joined in marriage to Arthur Jerome Alm in Clinton, Iowa. Minnie and Art lived for several years in Iola, Wisconsin, and then moved to Fifield in 1948. They moved to Winter in 1958 and started farming their own farm in 1961. Minnie was a homemaker raising her five children and working with Art on the farm. Minnie enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and baking. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Homemakers Club and Zion Lutheran Church in Winter.
Minnie is survived by two daughters, Arlene Alm of Winter and Audrey Pearson of Hayward; eight grandchildren, Dan, Dave, Steve, Patti, Becky, Larry, Jeremy “Jay” and Helen; 10 great-grandchildren, Michael, Ricky, Nick, Chris, Dan, Josh, Jared, Cody, Dylan and Amanda; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Art; four siblings; two sons, Jerome and Wendall Alm; and one daughter, Marilyn Carrier.
A funeral service will be held for Minnie at noon Friday, Sept. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Winter, with Pastor Terri Blomberg officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Winter Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with Minnie’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
