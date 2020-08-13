A 37-year-old Minnesota man, Clifford J. Hinkens of Coon Rapids, was killed in an accident after his semi-tractor trailer left Highway 70 in the Town of Draper sometime before 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department reports that at 10:22 a.m. on Aug. 12 Sawyer County Dispatch received a 911 call of a semi-trailer crash on Highway 70 east of Loretta/Draper in the Town of Draper.
The initial investigation, including eyewitness statements, indicates the semi-trailer driven my Hinkens was eastbound on 70 near Broadway Road when the semi-tractor left the highway and entered the ditch, striking a driveway causing the semi to overturn and come to rest on its roof in the eastbound lane.
The accident remains under investigation of the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and Sawyer County Coroner’s Office.
Other agencies assisting at the scene included Sawyer County EMS, Loretta/Draper and Winter fire departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
