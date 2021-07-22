A person from Minnesota who “referred to mass shootings and made other threatening comments toward the McDonald’s business” in Hayward, according to a Hayward Police Department press release, is in custody and charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a telephone.
The Hayward City Police Department received a call at 5:51 p.m., Tuesday, July 20 from a male subject that he had been threatened by another from Rush City, Minnesota.
“The caller stated the threats were made to the McDonald’s in Hayward, Wisconsin,” said the police press release, “and the individual (the Rush City caller) was upset about a previous incident and called his office (male subject’s office) and threatened the McDonald’s store and its customers.”
According to the press release, the male subject said the individual calling from Rush City was “extremely upset and agitated” and “stated the individual (who had called from Rush City) was coming to Hayward in the morning and referred to mass shootings and made other threatening comments toward the McDonald’s business.”
The Sawyer County District Attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant for the Rush City caller.
The Rush City Police Department and Chisago County Sheriffs Officer attempted to contact the Rush City caller, and at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 the individual was in custody by the Chisago Sheriff’s Department.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any threat to the community at large,” reads the police press release.
The Hayward City Police Department thanked the Rush City Police Department, Chisago County Sheriff Department, Sawyer County Sheriff Department and Sawyer County District Attorney’s Office for assistance.
