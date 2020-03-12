UW-Madison Extension’s North Country Master Gardener Association and Bashaw Valley Farm and Greenhouse will host their Mini Master Gardener Short Course Saturday, March 28, for youth and their families at Bashaw Valley Farm and Greenhouse on Hwy 63 south of Spooner.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with the program to begin at 9. Master gardener volunteers will provide hands-on demonstrations and learning activities designed for young “budding” gardeners and their adult guests.
Participants will explore the secrets of soil, seed starting and germination, roots, shoots, buds and sprouts, planting seeds in paper pots, and tomato transplants. Youth participants will construct their own mini greenhouses, paper pots with transplants and seed tapes to take home. A light lunch and refreshments also are included.
Children ages 5 and up are welcome to attend. Cost to participate is $5 per youth, or $10 for two or more youth family members. Adults 18 and older are admitted free but must be accompanied by a paid youth.
The event is sponsored by UW-Madison Extension’s North Country Master Gardener Volunteer Association, Bashaw Valley Farm and Greenhouse and the UW-Extension Area Agriculture Agents office. For more information and to pre-register, contact Kevin Schoessow, area agriculture development agent for Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer counties, or Lorraine Toman at (800) 528-1914 or (715) 635-3506. Online registration is available from the event listing at spooner.ars.wisc.edu. Space is limited. Registration deadline is March 26.
