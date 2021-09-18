November 20, 1934 — September 12, 2021
While in the arms of her loved ones, God personally stopped by Tiger Musky on Sept. 12 at 6:30 a.m. to accompany Millie hand in hand to heaven. Letting her know her job title will be greeter, being she always greeted everyone with a big hug, kiss and simple statement, “Welcome Home.”
Mildred Evelyn Speros was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward and Gertrude O’Camb. Due to her parent’s divorce, Millie was raised by her cousin, Char Baxter. Millie attended Villa Maria Prep Academy in Erie and graduated from high school in 1952. On June 11, 1955, Millie was joined in marriage to Richard L. Speros in Erie. Richard “Moose” was serving in the U.S. Navy and so Millie became a military wife. While in Norfolk, Virginia, Millie and Moose were blessed with the first of their three children. After Moose graduated college he then joined the Air Force, where Millie and Moose moved to 15 different states. Moose spent 10 months in Vietnam while Millie was home alone raising the children. While stationed in New Mexico and Texas Millie, earned her real estate licenses. In 1963 they took a vacation to Tiger Musky Resort in Couderay. In 1975, after a vacation at Tiger Musky, Moose announced to Millie we bought a resort and she replied, “When do we start?” As Moose was still in the service Millie was the primary force behind running the resort as well as the 12 years while Moose was Secretary of Tourism in Madison, Wisconsin. Her warm and loving personality made visitors into extended family. She loved hosting parties and events and was the primary cook, cleaner and bartender at times. When not working hard at the resort Millie enjoyed a trip to the casino, going snowmobiling or just enjoying a drink of blackberry brandy.
Millie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Moose; three children, Penny (Gary) Bender of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Jason (Mary) Speros of Hayward and Jeff (Kim) Speros of Hayward; seven grandchildren, Sara Bender, Joshua (Ashley) Speros, Jordan “Jordy (Daniel) Speros, Ashley (Mike) Knutson, Brandon (Ashley) Speros, Chelsie (Paul) Schecklman and Derek (Cortney) Elliot; eight great-grandchildren, William, Jocelyn, Gracie, Blakley, Teagen, Austin, Gavin and Tesslyn; and two nephews and one niece.
A celebration of life gathering will be held for Millie from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday Sept. 26, at the Tiger Musky Resort.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hayward Regional Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be shared with Millie’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
