May 6, 2020
Tawny Saltz and Scott Westbrook of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Mila Maria Westbrook. Mila was born at 8:41 a.m. May 6 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce at birth, and was 20 inches long.
She joins one sibling, Micah Scott Westbrook. Maternal grandparents are Theresa Carley and Dick Carley; paternal grandparents are Linda Westbrook and Douglas Westbrook.
