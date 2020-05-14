May 6, 2020

Tawny Saltz and Scott Westbrook of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Mila Maria Westbrook. Mila was born at 8:41 a.m. May 6 at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce at birth, and was 20 inches long.

She joins one sibling, Micah Scott Westbrook. Maternal grandparents are Theresa Carley and Dick Carley; paternal grandparents are Linda Westbrook and Douglas Westbrook.

