April 19, 1951
Micheal Claude Mickelson was born on April 19, 1951 to Clarence (Gib) and Lucie Mickelson. He grew up in the town of Sigel and graduated from Cadott High School in 1969. He joined the U.S. Army and proudly fought for his country in Vietnam for three years.
Mike carried on the Mickelson heritage of stone masonry. He was truly a master of this craft. His beautiful brick and stone works of art are showcased in homes and parks across Wisconsin.
Mike loved murder mysteries and the Green Bay Packers. (However, the Wisconsin Badgers ranked high on his list, too.) There was always a story to be told, infused with his quick-wit and dry sense of humor. Fishing and cooking were two of Mike's passions. He shared his baked goods and catches at many a fish fry. His specialties included apple pies, banana bread and "shish kabobs-without the shish" — because they were made in foil packets without skewers.
Michael C. Mickelson always claimed that the only hell that his Mama ever raised was HIM. True enough.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Gib and Lucie Mickelson; his sister, Ruth Pharris; and his nephews, Travis and Michael Pfaff.
He will be greatly missed by his son, Micheal Decker (fiancee Sam Schultz), as well as his sisters, Mary Deardorff (Dan), Elaine Bowe (Steve) and Johanne Pfaff (Rick); and brother in law, Al Pharris.
A funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Spooner Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Main officiating and visitation from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service. Interment with military honors followed at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
