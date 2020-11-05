The Merrill Bluejays football team announced that they are canceling their football game with the Hayward-LCO Hurricanes football team which was scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 6, at Rod Lundberg Field. This was to be the last game of the season for both teams.
According to the Merrill School District website, their high school has had 22 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 1, 2020, and 203 people quarantined from the high school. The Merrill School District has had a total of 57 positive cases of COVID-19 and 508 people quarantined as of Nov. 1. This does not include students or staff ill at home or quarantined outside of school contact tracing.
Hurricanes head coach Chris Berghammer said the C team football game between Merrill and Hayward-LCO which was originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, also has been canceled.
“We knew all season, that at any given time we could lose a game or our season could end. We should be very happy that our Varsity kids were able to play six games and our C team was able to play five games. Many kids and many teams were not as fortunate as us,” Berghammer said.
