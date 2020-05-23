Memorial Day services will be conducted throughout Sawyer County and on the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation Monday, May 25.
American Legion Post 218 will conduct Memorial Day services at two locations in Hayward Monday.
There will be a short service at 10 a.m. at Shue’s Pond, followed by a short program at Greenwood Cemetery.
“The public is invited, with plenty of room to keep social distancing,” said Post member Bill Groat.
There will not be a parade this year, Groat added.
LCO ceremony
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, LCO AMVETS Post 1998 and the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe will host a brief ceremony recognizing the contributions of tribal members in military service and those who passed away this past year.
The ceremony will take place at the Veterans Memorial at the corner of Highways E and K, near the Kinnamon School museum. Visitors are asked to remain in their cars if they choose to attend, and can listen to the ceremony on WOJB, 88.9 FM.
LCO veterans who have passed away since the last ceremony in May 2019 are:
Bertha Ann Christensen, U.S. Army Air Force, World War II;
Daryl Charles Coons Sr., U.S. Navy, World War II;
Robert A. Quaderer, U.S. Army, Vietnam;
Stanley Owen Quagon, U.S. Army, Vietnam Era;
Bradley Allen Wilson, U.S. Army.
LCO AMVETS Post 1998 has postponed their annual White Clover Drive that they traditionally hold at Walmart during the entire Memorial Day Weekend. They are hoping to have it Labor Day if things improve. This drive is the post’s major source of funding for the veterans service and charitable projects that the post provides.
Winter area
American Legion Post 303 of Winter will conduct four events at area cemeteries Monday, May 25. Social distancing will be practiced. The locations are:
Couderay Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.
Radisson Cemetery, 10 a.m.
Loretta-Draper cemetery, 11 a.m. Post 303 and American Legion Post 394 will conduct a joint ceremony at this location.
Post 303 members then will return to the Winter cemetery for a ceremony at 11:45 a.m. There will not be a high school band performing this year, and there will not be a lunch afterwards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.