Local nonprofit Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is calling all eligible blood and platelet donors to step up and help save lives.
The need for blood is constant, but the supply isn’t. Donors with Memorial Blood Centers help supply nearly 40 local hospitals — including Hayward Area Memorial Hospital — and more than a dozen air ambulance bases.
Area residents can help hospital patients in need by scheduling an appointment online at mbc.org or by calling 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253).
Memorial Blood Centers follows strict safety protocols for donors and staff to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering.
Blood donation is safe and essential, and MBC has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
In good health, 17 years or older (or 16 with written parental consent, form available online), at least 110 pounds, free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons and symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu.
Locally a blood donation event is scheduled
Visit mbc.org to find the nearest blood drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of the public blood drives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.