December 24, 1958 — December 7, 2021

Melvin Harold Olson, 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Hayward Health Services in Hayward.

He was born Dec. 24, 1958 in La Crosse, the son of Harold and Eileen (Wurzel) Olson. Melvin worked with the Hayward ORC for several years, helping with woodworking and multiple other projects. He also was a bus driver for Sawyer County. Melvin served two terms as Sawyer County Supervisor, a position he took a lot of pride in. He also served the Hayward and Winter communities as a volunteer firefighter and first responder.

He is survived by his sister, Cindy (Nick) Strasser of Onalaska; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Ryan) Wheeler, Nicholas (Katie) Strasser and Joshua Rang; and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his sister, Laurinda Olson; and his niece, Amy Johansen.

All services and interment will take place privately.

