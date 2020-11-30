Melinda Brand

October 3, 1970 — November 26, 2020
Melinda J. Brand, 50, of Hayward died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Melinda Jean was born Oct. 3, 1970 in Shell Lake, the daughter of Dorothy Jean (Schmock) Stone and Kenneth Claude Judge. She married the love of her life twice, once on Aug. 18, 2012, and then legally on March 30, 2016. Melinda wasn’t just from one place but many, from Hayward to Minneapolis to Mankato, Minnesota. She was a woman of all trades and always made a difference. Melinda enjoyed cooking and cars and always tried to give back to the community.
She is survived by her loving and amazing wife, Doreen; mother, Dorothy; sons, Kenneth, Terrance and Davien; daughters, Teisha, DebraLee and Baswewe; and many grandchildren and other family.
Melinda was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth; aunt, Pam; little sister, Theresa; and many more loved family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her family farm on July 4, 2021, located on Stone Road just outside of Hayward. This will be an all day celebration, as Independence Day was Melinda’s favorite holiday.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
