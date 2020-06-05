Like many non-profit organizations, traditional fundraising events for the Northwoods Humane Society (NHS) have come to a halt for the time being. The NHS Thrift Shop has been closed since March 11. The thrift shop reopened on May 21, with shorter hours and new healthcare guidelines.
“Although the fundraising events are on hold, the care of the animals in need does not stop,” said Deanna Persson, NHS president. “Some NHS supporters stepped up to create a matching gift giving event for the Northwoods Humane Society. Collectively they have established a $25,000 fund and are asking other supporters to help match this gift.”
This past week, the following letter was sent to NHS members and supporters.
“We need everyone’s help in meeting this goal and hopefully to exceed it,” Persson said. “The matching gift opportunity will be available now through the end of June. Each and every gift will be needed and appreciated.”
The letter reads:
“Normally, at this time of year, you receive an 8-page newsletter from us. However, this year is not normal. I would like to share with you what is going on with the Northwoods Humane Society. As an essential business, we have been open on ‘by appointment’ basis. Our staff has been healthy. We have had good adoptions and some surrenders. We have been facilitating finding pet food supplies that are distributed through the food shelves in the community or to those that come to the shelter for aid.
“If you are able, we need your help now more than ever. Our Thrift Shop has been closed for two months and possibly longer. We have cancelled most fundraising events. The care of the animals continues, as well as operational expenses. We were approved for the Payment Protection Program and some of our staff have returned. The loan does not meet our needs.
“Supporters of the Northwoods Humane Society have established a matching gift opportunity. Collectively they have donated $25,000 with the goal that our supporters and those that care about the lives of innocent pets, match this amount or more.
“Will you please consider helping the animals in need by making a donation today to this matching gift fund? Any amount is needed and appreciated.
“You may make a donation through PayPal on our website, www.northwoodshumanesociety.org; or mail a donation directly to the Northwoods Humane Society, P. O. Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843. If you have any questions, please feel free to call me (Deanna) at home, 715-634-4543. Some of you have already stepped forward knowing we are in need of your help. Thank you so very much.
“As you, we are looking to return to ‘normal’ – helping animals in need.”
For information about volunteer opportunities at the Thrift Shop, please call 715-934-3121 or at the Shelter call 715-634-5394. The shelter staff can also answer questions about services available for owned animals at this time.
