After a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that everyone should wear a cloth mask to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams came out with a video showing how to fold a handkerchief and with two rubber bands make a functioning, cloth mask.
The CDC recommendation is based on recent understanding that the Novel Coronavirus can be spread by people who have the virus but show no symptoms. The mask helps prevent the virus from being spread to others; however, the non-medical cloth masks are not to be counted on to prevent inhaling the virus like a medical N95 respirator mask is designed to do.
“I think it is a good idea,” said Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons. “I think it is good to think about our community and masking when we are places like Walmart and MarketPlace.”
Lyons is quick to note cloth masks can help prevent the spread of the virus, but doesn’t replace the need for social distancing — staying at least six feet from other people.
The recent recommendations for wearing masks have released a flurry of mask making around the county.
The Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO)Ojibwe tribal community has responded with a massive effort to make and collect of masks. There is even a Facebook site called “Face Masks for the LCO Community & Families.”
“This group was created to coordinate those who can make non-medical face masks for the LCO community and beyond,” said Mark Lundeen, one of the organizers. “If you can make face masks, let this group know. If you have fabric, let this group know. If you need masks, let this group know. National health leadership will be announcing that everyone should be wearing a barrier face mask of some sort. Any barrier will provide some help in minimizing the spread of COVID-19. If you have N-95 masks, please donate them to the LCO clinic for our frontline medical workers.”
The LCO effort is being led by Lynn Begay, Roberta Crowe and Karen Gordon, who are hoping to make 5,000 masks — one for every member of the tribe.
Kara Berlage of North Star Homestead Farms has personally sent out 150 masks to medical personal and those considered high risk.
“My masks I have developed with the help of my mom, Dr. Ann Berlage, to create the best homemade mask that feels and wears like a surgeon’s mask,” she said. “Things of note are that natural fibers, like cotton, are critical for mask production, as they trap and clean better then synthetics. My masks use different types of fabric and have a spot for a paper filter. Studies have shown that the virus is best trapped if it has a complicated path before entering the body. So the best layering system is a woven exterior, knit interior and a spot for a quarter folded tissue in between (coffee filters have also been shown to work as well). Basically, the different layers of woven, paper and knit all work together to trap the virus.”
Berlage has created a video on how she makes her mask. It’s available at https://www.northstarhomestead.com/NSHF/nshf-outreach/.
“I’ve been doing these masks purely as a donation to my community of people, and donations from individuals have helped fund the shipping and extra supplies that I’ve had to purchase,” said Berlage. She also said that People’s Bank Midwest matched a donation from Gerry and Mary Hansen. “I’m extremely grateful for the support of my community.”
Norma Riehm of the Hayward Piecemakers said members have made over 100 masks and delivered those to local nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Several individuals on social media are sharing photos of the homemade masks they are distributing to friends and family.
There are also several web articles and YouTube videos on how to make a cloth mask.
Even this reporter, who doesn’t know how to use a sewing machine, saw a video link from the Washington Post on how to turn a sheet of shop towel into a mask by folding and stapling rubber bands in the ends. He made 10 and has given out three.
