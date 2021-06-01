Mary Lou Coddington, 84, departed her loving family on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
She was born Jan. 29, 1937, to George and Dorothea Young. She raised her children with love and devotion in the Town of Stone Lake with her husband, Dale Coddington. They were united in marriage Dec. 29, 1953, in the City of Hayward at the First Congregational Church.
She loved to work in her many flower gardens. She had many hobbies, including knitting, crocheting and crafting.
Mary is survived by her children, Dale (Kelly) Coddington, Jeff Coddington, Tim (Lori) Coddington, Tammy (Dan) Diekman, Randy Coddington, Becky Melton and Laura (Chuck) Graham; two brothers, Raymond (Linda) Young and James (Karen) Young; and two sisters, Betty Hanson and Barbara (Jack) Coddington. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and one on the way. We cannot forget about her beloved dog, Niki.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale.
A Celebration of Life will be private at the Stone Lake Wesleyan Church. A committal service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. A lunch will follow at the Stone Lake Wesleyan Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
