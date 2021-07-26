Mary Froemel

August 2, 1939 — June 15, 2021
Mary L. Froemel, 81, of Hayward passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home.
Mary Louise Faber was born Aug. 2, 1939, in Bloomington, Minnesota, the daughter of Nicholas and Dorothy (Prziborowski) Faber. She attended Bloomington High School. After school she worked as a bookkeeper. Mary was united in marriage to Richard W. Froemel on April 18, 1964. They made their home in Hayward, where they raised their son Nicholas. Mary enjoyed game shows, word puzzles and reading. She will be fondly remembered and missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; son, Nicholas (Tonya) Froemel; stepson, Richard (Cathy) Froemel; stepdaughter, Reone (Pat) Gheen; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard, Frederick, John and Peter; sister, Dorothy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Dorothy; brothers, Nicholas, Robert and William; and sister, Paulette.
A private family service was held.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
