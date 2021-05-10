Obits: Mary Ellen Harper

Mary Ellen Harper

December 26, 2020

Mary Ellen Harper, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Greenwood Cemetery in Minong, with Pastor Kevin Kaiser officiating.

The Spooner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with Mary Ellen’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Harper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments