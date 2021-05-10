December 26, 2020
Mary Ellen Harper, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Greenwood Cemetery in Minong, with Pastor Kevin Kaiser officiating.
The Spooner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with Mary Ellen’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
